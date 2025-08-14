Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

Little Pepe Meme Coin Raises Over $19 Million in Presale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

6 television actors who faced contract termination

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

Will Muhammad Yunus quit the interim government and form a new caretaker government that may conduct the elections in Bangladesh? With the Awami League banned, can the elections be fair?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor, Bangladesh Interim Government

TRENDING NOW

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has announced that the general elections in the country will be held in February 2026. With this, the first phase of the political storm and the topsy-turvy should come to an end. The interim government should now focus on the main task for which it was installed after the uprising against the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Will the interim government hold free and fair elections? How free and fair will it be? 

How free and fair can Bangladesh elections be?

Any election cannot be called free and fair in which the party that got more than 30% of the votes last time is not allowed to participate. The Awami League was the biggest political party with the maximum number of elected representatives. Muhammad Yunus' government banned the party, largely and openly under the pressure of the National Citizen Party (NCP), which is derided as the King's party for getting favour from the government. Students Against Discrimination (SAD), the student group that led the uprising against the Hasina government, was instrumental in the formation of the NCP. The same group installed the Nobel laureate economist as the chief advisor of the interim government. It can be understood clearly why Muhammad Yunus is soft on the NCP and why his neutrality is in doubt. 

Awami League banned, can polls be called fair?

Secondly, the way Muhammad Yunus is trying to wipe out the footprints of the Awami League and its founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, from the history of the country is proof of his vendetta against Sheikh Hasina. The July Declaration, unveiled by Yunus, made it abundantly clear that the interim government is too occupied with the past and is trying to rewrite the country’s history by trying to omit the contributions of Sheikh Mujibur and the role of his party. The trial against Hasina has just begun. How can her party be stopped from contesting elections now? Even if she is found guilty, how can hundreds of thousands of party workers be punished for a crime they have not committed and banned from contesting the polls?

Will Muhammad Yunis quit?

Ruhin Hussain Prince, the coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, a bloc of six left-leaning parties, has demanded a neutral government to oversee the elections. The general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh has said in the most unequivocal terms that the Muhammad Yunus-led government has lost its neutrality and credibility. Will Muhammad Yunus quit and form a new caretaker government that may conduct the elections? Analysts believe it is too much to demand this from the interim government that was installed by the Students Against Discrimination, which is full of hatred for the Awami League and its leader, Sheikh Hasina. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims...
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination
6 television actors who faced contract termination
From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE