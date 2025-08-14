Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

Will Muhammad Yunus quit the interim government and form a new caretaker government that may conduct the elections in Bangladesh? With the Awami League banned, can the elections be fair?

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has announced that the general elections in the country will be held in February 2026. With this, the first phase of the political storm and the topsy-turvy should come to an end. The interim government should now focus on the main task for which it was installed after the uprising against the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Will the interim government hold free and fair elections? How free and fair will it be?

How free and fair can Bangladesh elections be?

Any election cannot be called free and fair in which the party that got more than 30% of the votes last time is not allowed to participate. The Awami League was the biggest political party with the maximum number of elected representatives. Muhammad Yunus' government banned the party, largely and openly under the pressure of the National Citizen Party (NCP), which is derided as the King's party for getting favour from the government. Students Against Discrimination (SAD), the student group that led the uprising against the Hasina government, was instrumental in the formation of the NCP. The same group installed the Nobel laureate economist as the chief advisor of the interim government. It can be understood clearly why Muhammad Yunus is soft on the NCP and why his neutrality is in doubt.

Awami League banned, can polls be called fair?

Secondly, the way Muhammad Yunus is trying to wipe out the footprints of the Awami League and its founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, from the history of the country is proof of his vendetta against Sheikh Hasina. The July Declaration, unveiled by Yunus, made it abundantly clear that the interim government is too occupied with the past and is trying to rewrite the country’s history by trying to omit the contributions of Sheikh Mujibur and the role of his party. The trial against Hasina has just begun. How can her party be stopped from contesting elections now? Even if she is found guilty, how can hundreds of thousands of party workers be punished for a crime they have not committed and banned from contesting the polls?

Will Muhammad Yunis quit?

Ruhin Hussain Prince, the coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, a bloc of six left-leaning parties, has demanded a neutral government to oversee the elections. The general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh has said in the most unequivocal terms that the Muhammad Yunus-led government has lost its neutrality and credibility. Will Muhammad Yunus quit and form a new caretaker government that may conduct the elections? Analysts believe it is too much to demand this from the interim government that was installed by the Students Against Discrimination, which is full of hatred for the Awami League and its leader, Sheikh Hasina.