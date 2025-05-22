Amid ongoing political unrest and the interim government's failure to announce a clear roadmap for the next parliamentary elections, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has expressed his desire to hold elections by December this year. The NCP wants fundamental reforms before the elections.

Amid ongoing political unrest and the interim government's failure to announce a clear roadmap for the next parliamentary elections, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has expressed his desire to hold elections by December this year, local media reported. "Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman believes that national elections should be held by December. Regarding the elections, he said that his position on the matter is the same as before. An elected government has the right to determine the future course of the country", the daily Prothom Alo reported. The Army Chief mentioned some other issues in his officers' address at the army premises of Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday. Officers of various levels of the army stationed in Dhaka participated in it, and many other officers joined virtually, the report said.

Several political parties, including Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been demanding parliamentary elections by December. However, the National Citizens Party (NCP), a new party led by students who led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants fundamental reforms before the elections. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is allegedly supporting the NCP. The BNP activists have taken up a protest in front of Jamuna, the residence of the Chief Adviser, in Dhaka, demanding the removal of two student advisers from the interim government's cabinet.

General Waqar-uz-Zaman also spoke about the discussions on the humanitarian corridor in Myanmar's Rakhine State. Responding to a question on the issue, he said, 'The decision on the humanitarian corridor in Rakhine State must come from an elected government and it must be taken following a legitimate process. National interest must be considered here", the report said. General Waqar-uz-Zaman also gave a strong message against "mob violence" or organised chaos or attacks by unruly crowds. He said that the army is now taking a stricter stance on the law and order situation. Chaos or violence in the name of organised crowds will no longer be tolerated, the report said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

