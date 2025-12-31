Bangladesh first female PM Khaleda Zia's funeral today: Heavy security deployed in Dhaka, know which foreign dignitaries will be attending

Khaleda Zia's state funeral will take place today at 2 p.m. Heavy security has been deployed across capital city of Dhaka amid the three-day national mourning. Which foreign dignitaries are attending the funeral?

Bangladesh first female Prime Minister Khaleda Zia died on December 30 at the age of 80. Khaleda Zia's state funeral will take place today at 2 p.m., after Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza. She will be laid to rest placed beside her husband, former president Zia Ur Rahman with full state honours, at the west end of Manik Mia Avenue. Heavy security has been deployed across capital city of Dhaka amid the three-day national mourning.

Which foreign dignitaries are attending the funeral?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, as confirmed by India's foreign ministry.

“The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025,” a ministry release on Tuesday stated.

From Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were scheduled to attend Zia's funeral, as per reports. However, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on X confirmed that Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will represent Pakistan at the funeral of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on X, wrote, 'Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, will represent Pakistan tomorrow at the funeral of Late Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka, Bangladesh.'

The funeral will also be attended by family members of Khaleda Zia, several senior state dignitaries, government officials, foreign guests, ambassadors and BNP-nominated political leaders.