Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17

Bangladesh is set for a new political chapter as Tarique Rahman prepares to take oath as Prime Minister on February 17, following a commanding victory by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the country’s 13th parliamentary elections. The swearing-in ceremony will mark the formal beginning of the BNP’s return to power with a strong parliamentary mandate.

Oath Ceremony to Be Held at South Plaza

Traditionally, prime ministers and cabinet members are sworn in at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President. However, due to the expected presence of a large number of guests, this year’s ceremony will take place at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

Government officials indicated that the change in venue was necessary to accommodate dignitaries and invitees. Leaders from across South Asia have been invited, although final confirmations are still awaited. In cases where prime ministers are unable to attend, foreign ministers or senior representatives are expected to participate.

As per constitutional provisions, the President will administer the oath to the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet. The newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will also be sworn in the same day, with AMM Nasir Uddin overseeing the oath-taking of lawmakers.

A Compact Cabinet at the Outset

Party insiders suggest that Rahman’s initial cabinet will be relatively small. While expansion is likely at a later stage, the first phase of appointments is expected to focus on key portfolios, reflecting a streamlined approach at the start of the new administration.

Decisive Electoral Outcome

The BNP secured 209 out of 297 contested seats, crossing the two-thirds majority mark in Parliament. The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats, emerging as a significant force in the new legislature. Polling in one constituency was postponed due to the death of a candidate, while results in two others remain pending. Voter turnout stood at 59.44 percent.

Political Transition After Turbulence

The election carries added importance as it follows months of political uncertainty. The unrest that culminated in the end of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure in August 2024 reshaped the country’s political landscape. After her departure to India, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed responsibility as Chief Adviser of an interim administration.

With Rahman’s swearing-in, Bangladesh now enters a new phase, backed by a strong electoral mandate and heightened regional attention.