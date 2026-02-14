FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are

BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how

Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are

The BNP's victory is seen as a significant shift in Bangladesh's politics, with the party's leader Tarique Rahman expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country's future.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh have brought a dramatic turn of events, with three leaders who were once facing the death penalty now set to take their seats in the country's parliament. The two leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Lutfozzaman Babar and Abdus Salam Pintu, and one from the Jamaat-e-Islami, ATM Azharul Islam, had their charges cleared by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who returned from the US after Sheikh Hasina's departure to India.

Lutfozzaman Babar, a former State Minister of Home Affairs, won his election by a significant margin of 1.6 lakh votes. His party colleague, Abdus Salam Pintu, is considered more problematic from India's perspective due to his alleged ties with Pakistan's terror group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji), which was involved in several attacks in India. Pintu won his constituency by at least two lakh votes.

The BNP's victory is seen as a significant shift in Bangladesh's politics, with the party's leader Tarique Rahman expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country's future.

ATM Azharul Islam, a longtime Jamaat leader, had been sentenced to death in 2014 for his alleged involvement in the deaths of over 1,200 people during the 1971 Liberation War and 13 rape cases. He was acquitted of all charges by the interim government. Islam's victory is seen as a surprise, given the Jamaat-e-Islami's loss in the overall election.

The election outcome marks a clear break from the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which Indian officials describe as "deeply disruptive". New Delhi is cautiously optimistic about Tarique Rahman's leadership, acknowledging past differences with BNP governments but believing he may take a more pragmatic approach driven by economic realities and regional stability considerations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts e
BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how
BJP wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, but here's the catch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement