Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are

The BNP's victory is seen as a significant shift in Bangladesh's politics, with the party's leader Tarique Rahman expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country's future.

The recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh have brought a dramatic turn of events, with three leaders who were once facing the death penalty now set to take their seats in the country's parliament. The two leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Lutfozzaman Babar and Abdus Salam Pintu, and one from the Jamaat-e-Islami, ATM Azharul Islam, had their charges cleared by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who returned from the US after Sheikh Hasina's departure to India.

Lutfozzaman Babar, a former State Minister of Home Affairs, won his election by a significant margin of 1.6 lakh votes. His party colleague, Abdus Salam Pintu, is considered more problematic from India's perspective due to his alleged ties with Pakistan's terror group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji), which was involved in several attacks in India. Pintu won his constituency by at least two lakh votes.

ATM Azharul Islam, a longtime Jamaat leader, had been sentenced to death in 2014 for his alleged involvement in the deaths of over 1,200 people during the 1971 Liberation War and 13 rape cases. He was acquitted of all charges by the interim government. Islam's victory is seen as a surprise, given the Jamaat-e-Islami's loss in the overall election.

The election outcome marks a clear break from the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which Indian officials describe as "deeply disruptive". New Delhi is cautiously optimistic about Tarique Rahman's leadership, acknowledging past differences with BNP governments but believing he may take a more pragmatic approach driven by economic realities and regional stability considerations.