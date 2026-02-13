Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Ahead of the official result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Rahman, looking forward to working with him to foster multifaceted relations.

In the ongoing vote count in Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman has claimed 'decisive victory' as his party emerged with a strong lead, securing victories in 212 constituencies. Ahead of the official result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Rahman, looking forward to working with him to foster multifaceted relations.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," wrote PM Modi on X.