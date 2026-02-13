FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very good right now'

Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: BNP leads with 212 seats, Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance secures 70 seats as vote count continues

Gold, silver prices today, February 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; WATCH

‘Only 15% eyesight remains’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleges vision blurred in jail, complaints unheard

Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-led govt approves 146 Projects for SC/ST settlements worth Rs 85 crore, ‘the era of...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and o

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; WATCH

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; W

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations

Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Ahead of the official result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Rahman, looking forward to working with him to foster multifaceted relations.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 10:25 AM IST

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the ongoing vote count in Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman has claimed 'decisive victory' as his party emerged with a strong lead, securing victories in 212 constituencies. Ahead of the official result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Rahman, looking forward to working with him to foster multifaceted relations.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," wrote PM Modi on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'
Bangladesh Election Result 2026: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and o
Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car
Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car
US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very good right now'
US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very goo
Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal
Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations
Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement