Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?
Bangladesh election 2026: Voting scheduled for Feb 12, results on Feb 13, first election since ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, here's what to know
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'
Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed
ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
Finally! Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots sequels, drops major updates: 'I had ideas, haven't found...'
Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind mass shooting at high school in British Columbia?
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi denies pushing for India talks, says 'Govt reversed boycott after ICC acknowledged Bangladesh injustice'
Raipur Institute of Technology launches Chhattisgarh-wide blockchain bootcamp & hackathon in collaboration with Kalp
WORLD
Bangladesh is all set to conduct parliamentary elections on February 12, as the Election Commission and security forces has completed the final arrangements to facilitate a peaceful voting process. The results are expected to be confirmed on Friday February 13. The polls come 18 months after a massive student-led uprising in 2024 forced the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ended the Awami League's rule, generating widespread hope for a shift toward greater accountability and reformed democratic governance in the neighbouring South Asian nation.
Bangladesh is all set to conduct parliamentary elections on February 12, as the Election Commission and security forces has completed the final arrangements to facilitate a peaceful voting process. The results are expected to be confirmed on Friday February 13. The polls come 18 months after a massive student-led uprising in 2024 forced the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ended the Awami League's rule, generating widespread hope for a shift toward greater accountability and reformed democratic governance in the neighbouring South Asian nation.
In a televised address to the nation last evening, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus called on citizens to turn election day into the "birthday of a new Bangladesh", emphasising that the people themselves would shape the nation's promising future through their votes, The Daily Star reported.
The Election Commission has voiced overall contentment with the prevailing law and order environment. "We are satisfied with the law and order situation as it stands. It would have been better if the isolated incidents that occurred had not happened. However, we are in a better position now than at any time in the past," Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah stated during a press briefing yesterday, as reported by The Daily Star.
He warned that "evil forces" continue to pose risks and expressed confidence that law enforcement would deliver their utmost to safeguard the process. He praised security agencies for their efforts so far and appealed to political parties, candidates, and supporters to keep the atmosphere celebratory.
Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam outlined a comprehensive three-tier security framework, static forces at each polling station, mobile patrols in surrounding areas, and rapid-response striking units ready for any contingencies.
He detailed that 1,57,805 police personnel will handle direct election security duties, 93,391 as static forces and the remainder in mobile and striking roles, while an additional 29,798 from regular police stations will provide supplementary support, bringing the total deployment to 1,87,603.
The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has characterised the pre-poll atmosphere as "very positive". "We have been speaking both to candidates and authorities in all districts and regions across the country, and the general atmosphere is very positive and hopeful," Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs remarked at a press conference in Dhaka yesterday, according to The Daily Star.
He noted that many stakeholders view the polls as a fresh start for Bangladesh's democracy. The EU has deployed its largest-ever mission here, including over 200 observers in total, with 60 long-term observers active since early January and 90 short-term observers monitoring voting and counting.
The contest primarily pits candidates from two major alliances, one led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the other by Jamaat-e-Islami. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday reviewed constituency-level readiness, issuing instructions to party workers and candidates via phone calls to district leaders.
Concerns persist in some areas about potential post-poll unrest, particularly among minority communities. In Chattogram, many minority voters expressed apprehension, with one Hindu youth from the Jamalkhan area stating anonymously that "On one side BNP, on the other side Jamaat. If the BNP loses, they blame the minorities; Jamaat does the same. State, election, and persecution have become synonymous for us," as cited by The Daily Star.
A farmer from Rangpur's Gangachara upazila, Manoranjan Shil, 56, recounted lingering trauma from an attack on his village last July, where homes were vandalised and valuables looted, adding, "We are still haunted by the terrifying experience of the attack. We are still in fear," The Daily Star reported.
However, minority voters in districts like Faridpur and Rajbari reported feeling secure, while sentiments varied in places such as Mymensingh and Tangail.
This election represents a critical juncture for Bangladesh's democratic journey, with implications for regional stability in South Asia, including ties with India.
(ANI Inputs)