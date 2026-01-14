FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'

Sheikh Hasina urges supporters not to vote in Bangladesh’s Feb 12 elections after Awami League ban, saying “No boat, no vote” amid a deep political crisis.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina, Ex-PM, Bangladesh. (File Image)
Awami League Chairperson and deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the countrymen not to vote in the general elections scheduled for February 12,2026. Her party has been banned, and she is not allowed to participate in the elections. However, the poll process is going on with more than 3,000 candidates in the fray. This is the first time since 1991 that the Awami League has not participated in the election. The party, known for leading the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, received 30.81% of the votes in 1991, 33.62% in 1996, 40.97% in 2001, and 40.20% in 2008. The Awami League garnered 48.04% of the votes in 2024.

Bangladesh Election 2026 

However, after the Awami League was barred from participating in the elections, Sheikh Hasina urged the people, particularly her supporters and cadres, not to participate in the polls. In an audio message posted on the official Facebook page of the party, Hasina said, "No boat, no vote." The party has also issued a statement. The boat is the election symbol of her party. 

 

Sheikh Hasina said in the audio message, "We did not boycott the election. We want to vote, but we were not allowed to vote. Now, we can not vote on the ballot paper that doesn't have the boat symbol on it." Differentiating from the BNP's decision of boycotting the election in 2014, she said, "The BNP boycotted the vote; we are not allowed to vote." She said further, "After the elections in 2008, the BNP knew it well that the people would not forget its bad deeds, they would not vote for it, so it boycotted the election. We do not boycott the election." 

Bangladesh general elections

Sheikh Hasina also said, "We have faith in the masses; we believe in democracy. Let them allow the Awami League to participate in the election; let our election symbol, the boat, be on the ballot paper. Let us all accept the verdict of the election; let us say that we will go by the wishes of the masses." In the same audio message, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh also opposed the July referendum that will be held simultaneously. She said that there is no provision for a referendum in the Bangladesh Constitution. Secondly, an elected government can not make a decision on such issues. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F909734691628947%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="267" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

 

Sheikh Hasina awarded death sentence

In the verdict delivered on November 17, 2025, the International Crime Tribunal (ICT) awarded a death sentence to former Sheikh Hasina. The tribunal found her responsible for ordering a violent crackdown on student-led protests in July 2024, during which the UN estimates up to 1,400 people died, most by gunfire from security forces. People were killed in Dhaka and other parts of the country in the police firing to quell the protestors demanding the end of reservation for the descendants of freedom fighters, or "muktir joddhas," as they are called. However, it alleged that the Islamic elements soon hijacked the movement and refused to budge, even though the Supreme Court scrapped the reservation and the government accepted it. Thousands of people stormed Sheikh Hasina's official residence on August 5, 2024, ransacked it and looted whatever they could. Hasina left Dhaka and took shelter in India the same day.

 

