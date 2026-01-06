FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

With Bangladesh heading to its 13th general election on February 5, 2026, concerns grow over fairness as Awami League remains banned and violence on minorities intensifies. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad reports 51 attacks in December 2025.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Bangladeshi Hindus Protest. (File Image)
As Bangladesh is gearing up for the general election scheduled for February 5, 2026, doubts have been raised about whether it will be free and fair. Amid a ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League and increasing attacks on minorities, including Hindus, it is being asked if the marginalised people and the minorities would be able to use their franchise as they wish. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad has expressed its anguish over attacks on the minorities ahead of the 13th general election. 

Bangladesh Election 2026

In a statement issued Tuesday, the organization expressed apprehension that the minority communities may not be able to vote freely and fearlessly in the forthcoming general elections in the present circumstances. It said, "In an attempt to keep the voters away from casting their votes to the candidates of their choice, the communally rogue elements have been carrying out hateful activities unabashedly across the country." It also claimed that at least 51 incidents of violence took place last December. The violent incidents continue this year, too.  

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad  

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad claimed that the violent incidents included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, and 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples and land, looting and arson. It also said there are four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being "agents of RAW." Besides, there was one attempted rape and three incidents of physical assault on the minorities. 

Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

The organisation said in the statement that on January 4, a gold trader named Shubho Poddar was gagged, and approximately 30 tolas (300 grams) of gold ornaments were looted from his shop. A 40-year-old woman in Kaliganj was raped, tied to a tree, and tortured by having her hair cut off the same day. It also said that religious extremists have demanded the removal of Annapurna Debnath, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer of Kurigram. They labelled her a collaborator of a fascist government and a member of ISKCON for properly carrying out her election-related duties. The Parishad asked the government and the Election Commission to take immediate action to stop these acts.

