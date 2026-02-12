FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh is set to witness a significant parliamentary election since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The election, touted as post-Hasina election, will allow Bangladeshis to cast their ballots on Thursday in a fair manner.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Bangladesh Election 2026: First post-Hasina polls amid protests and violence; main players, timings, why it matters
Bangladesh set for polls on February 12
Bangladesh is set to witness a significant parliamentary election since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The election, touted as post-Hasina election, will allow Bangladeshis to cast their ballots on Thursday in a fair manner since the student led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. Since her departure, the country has been in a constant turmoil under the interim government led by chief Muhammad Yunus. 

The interim government has stated that it is ready to hold free, fair and peaceful elections. To supervise the election process and prevent any untoward incident, around 500 foreign observers will likely be present, including from the European Union and the Commonwealth, to which Bangladesh belongs.   

Bangladesh polls: Time of polling 

The polling will be held on February 12, Thursday, starting at 7:30 am and will go upto 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start immediately after 4 pm. The results will be announced officially by the Bangladesh Election Commission on the morning of February 13, soon after the counting is done.  

Main parties contesting election 

Bangladesh’s politics has for decades dominated by two rival dynasties: The Awami League, headed by Sheikh Hasina, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), now helmed by Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December 2025. Under the interim government, the Awami League has been banned and so is unlikely to see its return in the politics, and with this the BNP remains the front-runner in this election, positioning Rahman as the leading candidate.  

However, the BNP is not invincible as a bigger 11-party coalition spearheaded by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, has posed a significant challenge. The election is crucial for the coalition as it is looking to widen its base in national politics. 

Political contenders: 

BNP 

It has announced 288 candidates and is seeking a return to power but is gripped amid tight competition even after Awami League’s ban. Along with its allies and some independent candidates, it plans to contest all 300 seats. 

11-Party Alliance 

Headed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, it includes: Bangladesh Khelafar Majlis, National Citizen Party, Amar Bangladesh Party, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Liberal Democratic Party, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Development Party, and Jatiya Ganotantrik Party. It will contest 298 seats. 

Islami Andolan Bangladesh

Led by Syed Rezaul Karim since 2008, it will field candidates in 253 seats.  

National Democratic Front 

An alliance led by the Jatiya Party (Ershad), it has announced 206 candidates, with the Ershad contesting on 195 seats. Other alliance members like: 

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijodha party will contest 20 seats. 

Bangladesh Muslim League will contest 17 seats. 

Jatiya Party (Manju) will contest 10 seats. 

Democratic United Front 

This includes the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Social Party of Bangladesh, the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), and the Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal. The alliance will contest 149 seats. 

Greater Sunni Alliance 

The alliance is led by the Bangladesh Islami Front with 26 candidates contesting on 64 seats. Bangladesh Supreme Party and Islamic Front Bangladesh, the other two members, will each contest 19 seats. 

Bangladesh Parliamentary system 

Bangladesh’s Parliament, called the Jatiya Sangsad, has 350 total members who remain for five years. 300 members are directly voted, like the Indian system where each constituency vote for their candidate, and the one receiving the highest votes wins. 

Why it matters?   

The election results will determine the effectiveness of the popular youth-led protests in being able to bring political change. Around 5 million people will be new voters.  

In this scenario, a crucial matter in Bangladesh is the increasing influence of extremist groups. This is evident in the rising violence, especially attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and their rise has also spark concerns regarding women safety. Religious minority has taken the center stage in Bangladesh’s politics in post Hasina era marked by intimidation and violence against them. 

