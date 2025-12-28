Eyewitness reveals chilling details of Dipu Das lynching, he says...

An eyewitness account reveals the brutal lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh — dragged, beaten, hanged and set on fire by a mob amid unproven blasphemy claims. Clerics celebrated the murder, while authorities deny evidence of blasphemy.

Chilling details have emerged on how Dipu Das was killed in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on December 18. It has also been made public how his murder was celebrated by Islamist elements. Worse, the bigger question is, what has happened to the land of religious tolerance as represented by the Baul singers? Why has the land of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam become a hotbed of radical Islam and religious bigotry? Is it deep-rooted anger against the now deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her politics riding on the wave of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh? Or has the Bangladesh society been completely radicalised on the lines of Salafi Islam?

An eyewitness account of the mob lynching of the garment factory Hindu worker gives goosebumps. A colleague of Dipu Das, who watched the entire incident helplessly, talked to NDTV. He said, "First, Dipu da was called by the HR department. He was forced to resign. He was handed over to some outsiders as well as some people from inside the factory." Speaking in Bengali, with a typical Bangladeshi accent, he told the reporter with his back to the camera, "Dipu da was attacked at the head and chest; he was slapped, attacked continuously, and kicked and also attacked with sticks."

He added, "Dipu da was profusely bleeding; while being mercilessly beaten, he was almost dead by that time. He was dragged by foot for about one kilometre and taken to the nearby bus stand. First, a rope was tied to his feet; later, a rope was tied to his neck, and he was hanged from a tree. He was set on fire with a piece of torn cloth; his chest and face were set ablaze. The rope was burnt, and he fell on the ground."

Who was behind the gory incident? The eyewitness said, "There were about a thousand people standing there. Those who committed the crime were perhaps Muslims."

Did no one try to save Dipu Das? The eyewitness continued, "Some people standing there tried to do something, but all of them were scared; they could not do anything for fear of the miscreants, who were behaving like demons."

Dipu Chandra Das was accused of committing blasphemy by insulting Prophet Muhammad. Some radical Islamists celebrated the murder of the Bangladeshi Hindu. A cleric took to the social media platform X, where he praised those who had killed Dipu Das. He said that an insult to the prophet cannot be tolerated and the people of Mymensingh has done a commendable job. Some other clerics also heaped praise on the killers.

However, the police and the district authorities denied that the garment factory worker had committed blasphemy. Talking to 'The Daily Star,' Muhammad Samsuzzaman, Company Commander of Rapid Action Battalion, said that no evidence was found that could suggest Das wrote anything on Facebook that might have hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. He also said that local residents and colleagues of Das at the garment factory could not point to any such activity. He added, "Everyone is now saying that they did not personally hear him say anything of that sort. No one has been found who claims to have heard or seen anything themselves hurting religion."

According to the International Society of Human Rights, at least 220 individuals had been killed as victims of vigilante justice in 13 months of Muhammad Yunus-led dispensation. The crisis got compounded by staggering rates of official inaction and judicial impunity.