Bangladesh demands apology from Pakistan for 1971 Genocide

Headlines

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Apple iPhone 15 launch may help Apple to become global smartphone leader by surpassing Samsung

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

Petition filed in Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha MP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

Petition filed in Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha MP

8 Ways to reduce water pollution

Meet six Indian cricketers who got selected for their first ICC ODI World Cup

Love Khaani: Ind vs Pak match's mystery girl is social media star

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Boat company bans Kanye West and his wife after photos of him flashing his butt go viral: 'No longer be welcome'

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Anurag Kashyap reveals how Made In Heaven 2 controversy impacted Neeraj Ghaywan: ‘His voice was shivering when…’

HomeWorld

World

Bangladesh demands apology from Pakistan for 1971 Genocide

Several million people died due to the actions of the Pakistani army but ultimately Bangladesh gained its independence.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to apologize for the 1971 genocide in the country. The message was conveyed by the country's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam to the Pakistani envoy to Dhaka, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.

A release from the Bangladeshi government said that minister Alam, "reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan, including the offering of an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971." He also called for settling the issue of the division of assets between the two countries.

The development comes in the year in which Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of Independence. 1971 saw Pakistani troops committing atrocities in the then East Pakistan leading to an international humanitarian crisis. Several million died due to the actions of the Pakistani army but ultimately Bangladesh gained its independence.

This is not for the first time Bangladesh has raised the 1971 genocide with Islamabad. During Pakistan's envoy meets with Bangladeshi PM Shiekh Hasina in December, the latter had sternly reminded him that atrocities committed by the Pakistani army against her country can neither be forgotten nor forgiven

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi minister during his meet with envoy said Dhaka is keen to enhancing ties with all neighbouring countries and, “in line with that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Pakistan”. He urged Pakistan to grant access to more Bangladeshi products by utilizing the existing SAFTA provisions, relaxing the negative list and removing trade barriers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 nutritious foods that are high in Vitamin D

Step inside Ratan Tata's luxurious Mumbai bungalow with infinity pool, barbeque zone, 15 parking spots, worth Rs...

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Meet IIT Delhi alumni, rejected by Google twice, founded 33,000 crore e-commerce company; his net worth is…

DNA Verified: Did Washington Post praise India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission? Truth behind viral screenshot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE