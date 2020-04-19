Headlines

Bangladesh: Defying lockdown, thousands gather in Brahmanbaria to attend last rites of Maulana Zubayer

Reports even suggest that a few policemen were also present at the location but that they were unable to disperse the crowd.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 09:21 AM IST

Hundreds of thousands came out to the streets at Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh on Saturday, defying the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

People gathered in huge numbers at the 'janaza' or the last rites of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish's 'Nayeb-e Amir' Maulana Zubayer Ahmad Ansari at a madrasa in the district's Bertola village.

While the janaza, or the procession of the last rites, began at the premises of Jamia Rahmania Madrasa, it had its tail several kilometres away at Ashuganj. People got on rooftops of the buildings in the vicinity of the madrasa to catch a glimpse of the last rites of the late Maulana Zubayer.

 

 

Those who attended the procession were seen ignoring the government’s advisory on social distancing and the majority of them were without masks. 

According to sources, the police had not expected a gathering this huge. Reports even suggest that a few policemen were also present at the location but that they were unable to disperse the crowd. 

Maulana Zubayer passed away at his house in Brahmanbaria on the evening of April 17, 2020. On the following day, i.e. on April 18, 2020, the last rites were held. 

