What's next for Sheikh Hasina after resigning as Bangladesh PM

Sheikh Hasina could be engaged in a diplomatic conversation with the UK for political asylum.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

What's next for Sheikh Hasina after resigning as Bangladesh PM
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled India hours after resigning from her post. This came after unprecedented anti-government protests. She landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad. India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI.

What next for Sheikh Hasina?

Sheikh Hasina could be engaged in a diplomatic conversation with the UK for political asylum. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

She could leave on Monday night for London or stay in India. Hasina is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi. Wazed is working as the World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional director for South-East Asia.

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

Earlier today, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.

READ | Whats's happening in Bangladesh? Real reasons behind Bangladesh crisis

