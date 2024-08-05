Bangladesh Crisis: Protesters enter into official residence of PM, Sheikh Hasina flees country, watch video here

The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a Long March to Dhaka.

Amid massive protests in Bangladesh, protesters have entered Ganobhaban in Dhaka, the official residence of Bangladesh PM. Reports suggest Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for an undisclosed location after unprecedented nationwide violence in the country.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows PM Sheikh Hasina departing from Bangabhaban on a military helicopter, reportedly with her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a safer place. Another video shows protesters entering the official residence of Bangladesh PM. Watch video here:

Helicopter carries Bangladesh PM Hasina out of the capital city, Dhaka. Hundreds of people have entered Ganobhaban, the official residence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Reports indicate that the PM has fled the country as the military prepares to address the nation at 2PM. pic.twitter.com/CJyIvi8AQy — Kavuli M. Bernard (@BernardKavuli) August 5, 2024

Ganabhaban, the official residence of Bangladesh PM Hasina stormed by protestors pic.twitter.com/aMbp3KIBEn — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 5, 2024

The army chief is expected to address the nation shortly, according to reports. The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.