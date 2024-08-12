Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Immediate custody...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC passes important order

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

'Can't you save...': Muhammad Yunus condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, terms attacks 'heinous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Most popular types of Indian tea

Most popular types of Indian tea

Penguin and Egg: James Webb Telescope captures breathtaking photos of galaxy merger

Penguin and Egg: James Webb Telescope captures breathtaking photos of galaxy merger

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal ��से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

HomeWorld

World

'Can't you save...': Muhammad Yunus condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, terms attacks 'heinous'

Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, has condemned the attacks against the Hindus and other minority communities, terming it 'heinous'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

'Can't you save...': Muhammad Yunus condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, terms attacks 'heinous'
Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh triggered by the exile of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noble laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has been appointed as the head of the interim gvernment, condemned the attacks and termed it 'heinous'.

As per several media reports, the Hindu community in Bangladesh spent anxious hours following the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister last week.

Noble peace laureate, Muhammad Yunus has condemned the attack against the Hindu community, terming it 'heinous'. 

"Are they not the people of this country? You (students) have been able to save this country; can't you save some families?" Yunus asked the students while delivering an address at a Bangladeshi university. 

He further affirmed that the people of Bangladesh would stay united. 

"We fought unitedly and we will stay united", said the noble laureate, adding the atrocities against the Hindus and the other minority communities are 'heinous'. 

The protests which started as a call for abolition of the quota system, which provided for 30% reservation in government jobs to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war, later turned into violent attacks against the Hindu community by the Islamist extremist groups. The media reports have said that several Hindu temples across the country, including an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCKON) temple in Meherpur, based in Bangladesh's Khulna division, were targeted and vandalised amid the unrest. 

A spokesperson of the ISCKON stated that not only did the mob vandalize the temple but burnt deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi.

The Indira Gandhi cultural centre, located in capital city Dhaka, was also vandalised by the unruly mob and was burnt.

The cultural centre, named after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, promoted cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh.

Moreover, chaotic scenes were witnessed as the miscreants attacked and burnt the residence of Mashrafe Mortaza, ex-captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune. The residence was located in the Narail constituency of the Khulna District of the country. 

As per media reports, Hindus, which are the mionority community in Bangladesh, have faced discrimination and persecution for a long time.

In 2021, after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country, several Islamist extremists targeted several temples across the country as they accused the former of 'discriminating' against the Muslim community in India.

In addition, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has also been accused of being ' extremely close' to India, leading to conflicts and disagreements within the country.

The 2022 census report suggest that Hindus constitute 7.95% of the total population, as against 8.54% and 9.60% in 2011 and 2001 respectively.

As many as 232 people have reportedly died in various attacks across Bangladesh while at least 205 incidents of attacks against the minorities across 52 districts have emerged since August 5 this year, followed by the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. 

Media reports have suggested that over 100 Hinuds including the other minoities have fallen prey to the violent attacks post the fall of the previous government in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged Muhammad Yunus to ensure safety and protection of the Hindu community and other minority communities. 

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

 

 

He also affirmed that India would remain committed to working with the neighboring country in order to fulfil the shared aspirations of people. 

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development", he added. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement