Months before her ouster, Sheikh Hasina had revealed she got offer from white man for...

Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock over some uncertainties, reports suggest.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country on Monday after weeks of deadly protests initially over government jobs morphed into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule. However, months before her ouster, she claimed in May that conspiracies were being hatched to topple her government. Hasina added that she may be assassinated just like her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hasina claimed in May that she was offered a hassle-free re-election in the January 7 polls if she allowed a foreign country to build an air base inside the country. "If I allowed a certain country to build an air base in Bangladesh, then I would have had no problem," Daily Star Bangladesh had quoted Hasina as saying.

However, she did not name the country that had made the offer. But emphasised that the offer came from a 'white man'. "It may appear that it is aimed at only one country, but it is not. I know where else they intend to go," she said, adding that this is why her Awami League party-led govt is always in trouble. "There will be more trouble. But don't worry about it," she said.

Hasina has landed in India hours after resigning as the prime minister. She has been shifted to an unspecified location under tight security. Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock over some "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, reports suggest.

