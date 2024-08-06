Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'

Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase amid Bangladesh crisis?

'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

7 countries with least non-vegetarian population

7 countries with least non-vegetarian population

Tips to manage your frizzy hair this monsoon

Tips to manage your frizzy hair this monsoon

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

HomeWorld

World

Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

Recently, Bangladesh President announced the release of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. This came hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the violence-hit country

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. This came hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the violence-hit country. The decision to release Zia was made during a meeting with opposition party members. 

The meeting included the army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, navy and air force heads, and top leaders from opposition parties like the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Who is Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia, a long-time rival of Hasina, was jailed in 2018 after receiving a 17-year sentence for graft. She is the chief of the BNP and began her political career after her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in 1981. 

Zia became the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 1991 and served a second term from 2001 to 2006. After her term ended, the 2007 elections were postponed due to political unrest, leading to a military takeover. Zia and her sons were charged with corruption during the interim rule. She is currently hospitalised due to health issues and has often travelled abroad for medical treatment.

The unrest in Bangladesh escalated with massive anti-government protests over the past month. Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled to India on Monday. According to reports, she is expected to remain there until granted asylum in a third country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this

Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement