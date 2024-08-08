Twitter
Bangladesh crisis live updates: Muhammad Yunus to return today, set to lead interim government

World

World

Bangladesh crisis live updates: Muhammad Yunus to return today, set to lead interim government

Yunus' return comes as he is set to take on a significant role as head of the interim government, following a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Bangladesh crisis live updates: Muhammad Yunus to return today, set to lead interim government
Nobel Laureate economist Muhammad Yunus is expected to return to Bangladesh on Thursday, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported. Yunus will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 2.10 pm, subject to the flight being on time, Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting a statement from Yunus Centre.

Yunus' return comes as he is set to take on a significant role as head of the interim government, following a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said that the oath-taking ceremony for Yunus, proposed as head of the interim government during a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, will take place the following day, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Here are the live updates:

7.22 am: The statement highlighted the country's potential and urged the population to focus on building a better future. "This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations," Yunus Centre added in its statement. Yunus Centre further said that violence is their enemy. "Our youth is ready to give this leadership in creating a new world. Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don't create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country. If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed. Please stay calm. Help those around you to stay calm," it added.

7.20 am: In a statement issued on Wednesday, Yunus Centre congratulated the students who played a key role in achieving the Second Victory Day and urged the public to avoid violence. "I congratulate the brave students who took the lead in making our Second Victory Day possible and to the people for giving your total support to them. Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes. I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence. I appeal to all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm," the statement read.

 

