Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

'Entire system of power which made India shed tears of blood...': Rahul Gandhi on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic feat

Tech companies laid off over 1,00,000 in July; Microsoft, Intel among...

Meet Kamya Mishra, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS but resigned after 4 years due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vinesh Phogat: Know the Olympic finalist wrestler's fitness regime, from diet to exercises

Vinesh Phogat: Know the Olympic finalist wrestler's fitness regime, from diet to exercises

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

Meet 90s’ comedy king, who never became top hero, once tore his clothes in front of Madhuri Dixit; is now jobless

Meet 90s’ comedy king, who never became top hero, once tore his clothes in front of Madhuri Dixit; is now jobless

Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

HomeWorld

World

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday after Hasina resigned, surreptitiously fled the country and landed in India while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a starred hotel owned by a leader of Awami League party after its leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country, local journalists and hospital sources said on Tuesday.

The victims, mostly boarders, were burnt alive late on Monday night as the mob set afire Zabir International Hotel owned by district Awami League general secretary Shahin Chakkladar in Joshor district.
“The dead included an Indonesian national,” a local journalist told PTI in Dhaka over phone.

He added the doctors at Joshor General Hospital confirmed they counted 24 bodies while surviving hotel staff feared more bodies could be found inside the debris.

Media reports suggested unidentified mob, opposed to the Awami League (AL) regime, set the ground floor of the hotel on fire which quickly spread to the upper floors.

There were almost identical reports from across the country where the angry mob simultaneously vandalised residences and business establishments of many Awami League leaders and activists, including its central office in Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday after Hasina resigned, surreptitiously fled the country and landed in India while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina's departure spread, Dhaka and other parts of the country saw fresh round of violence in the already battered South Asian nation with mobs resorting to street violence, vandalising government property and even breaking into Hasina's government residence and looting the interiors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement