Bangladesh Crisis: Former PM and Opposition leader Khaleda Zia walks out of jail after...

She was serving a 17-year sentence in various corruption cases.

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister and Opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been released from jail, a party spokesman said. She was serving a 17-year sentence in various corruption cases. This comes a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government.

Besides, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday. This move has cleared the way for new elections. "The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing a statement issued by his office.

(With inputs from PTI)

