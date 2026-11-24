In Narail district, nearly 30 houses in a village were reportedly torched after properties linked to Awami League leaders and workers came under attack. Security forces have stepped up deployment in response, while garment manufacturers say workers' protests have already cost them over $400 million.

Bangladesh is dealing with growing troubles on several fronts at once, as political violence spreads to more districts, protests hit the garment industry, and a court intervenes over children's use of social media.

In Narail district, nearly 30 houses in a village were reportedly torched after properties linked to Awami League leaders and workers came under attack. Security forces have stepped up deployment in response, while garment manufacturers say workers' protests have already cost them over $400 million.

The unrest comes at a politically delicate moment, with tensions still running high over the possible return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024. In a separate move, the Bangladesh High Court has asked authorities to draft interim rules to stop children under 16 from using social media platforms and to study how algorithm-driven content affects minors.

Fresh violence hits Narail's Bendarchar village

Bendarchar village in Kalia upazila, Narail district, witnessed fresh violence as several houses and shops were allegedly attacked, looted and set on fire. Local media reports said the violence lasted from Friday afternoon until midnight. The targeted properties reportedly included the residences of former Awami League MP BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, ex-Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and local party general secretary Krishnapada Ghosh.

When fire service personnel reached the village at around 8 pm, they found between 20 and 30 houses on fire, according to Prothom Alo. Residents alleged that supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were responsible and said nearly 50 houses and shops had been vandalised, looted or burnt. Local BNP leaders denied the charge, describing it as baseless.

Several houses, including that of a former lawmaker, were vandalised, confirmed Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam. He said five to six houses had been set ablaze, and the administration was yet to find out who was responsible.

According to Narail district police, relatives and supporters of two BNP leaders killed in violence the previous week assembled in Bendarchar on Friday and attacked properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists allegedly involved in those killings. Police said they intervened and deployed additional forces to restore order.

The attacks followed the deaths of two BNP-affiliated leaders during an attack on a BNP motorcycle procession on November 18. Clashes between supporters of the BNP and Awami League were also reported in Pabna district on Saturday, where police resorted to rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Border Guard Bangladesh has sent 95 platoons to several districts, including Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar, to keep law and order in check.

Hasina's return fuels Bangladesh political tensions

The fresh unrest is unfolding against the backdrop of ongoing political tensions over Sheikh Hasina's possible return to Bangladesh. Her lawyers had contacted the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi for a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her planned return in December, but the government turned down the request earlier this month.

Her passport and identity card were revoked by the interim government after she left Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

The Awami League then announced a week-long protest demanding her return, culminating in a nationwide shutdown on November 19. The demonstrations saw arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes across several districts. At least four people died in separate incidents earlier in the week, including three BNP members and affiliated workers in Narail and Faridpur. In Pirojpur, a bus helper was burnt alive after unidentified attackers torched parked buses.

Hasina was handed a death sentence in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 crackdown on protesters. She has denied the charges and said she intends to come back to Bangladesh in December and surrender in court. Her extradition continues to strain Dhaka-New Delhi ties, with both the interim government under Muhammad Yunus and the subsequent BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman urging India to hand her over.

Garment industry loses $428m amid protests

Bangladesh's garment sector is facing major disruption from workers' protests seeking higher wages, even as political unrest continues.

According to a survey of its members cited by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 317 garment factories have suffered losses estimated at $428 million. Orders worth another $254 million have reportedly moved to other countries.

Bangladesh court limits under-16 social media

Bangladesh's High Court Division of the Supreme Court has asked authorities to frame mandatory interim guidelines to stop children below 16 from accessing social media platforms, amid the ongoing political and economic developments.

The directions were issued on Sunday during the hearing of a writ petition that challenged the government's failure to bring in a national policy regulating social media access for children under 16.

A bench of Justices Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar also ordered the setting up of an independent expert committee to look into the impact of algorithm-driven content feeds on minors.

The committee will include cybersecurity specialists, child psychologists, paediatricians and legal experts. It will examine how algorithm-controlled recommendation systems affect children's behaviour, exposure to online content and overall development.

The move comes at a time of growing global debate over age limits and safeguards for children on social media.