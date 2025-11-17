Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to death, where is the ousted PM now?

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Mohd Golam Mortuza Majumder, pronounced its verdict against Hasina and her two aides -- former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

A court in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death, concluding a trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests last year. This is the harshest punishment against a former Bangladeshi leader in decades and comes just months before parliamentary elections are set to be held. There are now concerns that the verdict could lead to fresh unrest ahead of the polls. But where is Sheikh Hasina now and what has she said on the conviction.

Hasina, 78, had fled to India last year and remains in the country. After the court verdict was pronounced on Monday, she said it revealed "the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures in an unelected government." She added: "For the record, I wholly deny the accusations that have been made against me in the ICT. I mourn all of the deaths that occurred in July and August of last year, on both sides of the political divide. But neither I nor other political leaders ordered the killing of protesters."

"Sheikh Hasina ordered law enforcement agencies to use drones to locate congregating protesters and helicopters and lethal weapons to kill them," the war crimes court said. "We have decided to inflict her with only one sentence -- that is, the sentence of death," it added.

Student-led anti-government protests had rocked Bangladesh in July and August last year. An estimated 1,400 people were killed and thousands others injured -- most of them by gunfire from security forces. It was the worst episode of violence in the neighbouring country since its 1971 war of independence. Bangladesh was earlier part of Pakistan.