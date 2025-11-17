Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: The other co-accused are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

The International Crime Tribunal (ICT) awarded a death sentence to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. The tribunal found her responsible for ordering a violent crackdown on student-led protests in July 2024, during which the UN estimates up to 1,400 people died, most by gunfire from security forces. People were killed in Dhaka and other parts of the country in the police firing to quell the protestors demanding the end of reservation for the descendants of freedom fighters, or "muktir joddhas," as they are called. However, it alleged that the Islamic elements soon hijacked the movement and refused to budge, even though the Supreme Court scrapped the reservation and the government accepted it. Thousands of people stormed Sheikh Hasina's official residence on August 5, 2024, ransacked it and looted whatever they could. Hasina left Dhaka and took shelter in India the same day.

Crowd cheers court's verdict

According to the BBC, when the death penalty was announced against Sheikh Hasina, cheers erupted both inside and outside court. A small group of people chanted slogans demanding the guilty be hanged. The applause inside the court lasted a few seconds before the court requested those present inside to maintain court decorum.