Bangladesh chief justice to resign as student protests escalate around Supreme Court

Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan reportedly decided to resign following a protest near the Supreme Court on Saturday.

According to The Dhaka Tribune, Obaidul Hassan would submit his resignation this evening following a consultation with President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Protesters gathered at the court premises on Saturday midday, when Bangladesh's top judge announced the ruling.

According to The Daily Star, if judges don't step down by the deadline, the demonstrators have vowed to besiege their homes.