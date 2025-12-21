Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’

A violent unrest griped Bangladesh following the announcement of student leader Osman Hadi’s demise after he was shot in Dhaka. On his funeral, thousands of his supporters were present at his funeral pray service amid heavy security deployment. Addressing the sea of mourners, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday promised to continue the ideals of slain Anti-India youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Speaking at the funeral held at Sangsad Bhaban, Yunus said the country will honour Hadi’s beliefs and values, and his words and vision would stay alive in the nation’s memory and continue to inspire future generations.

He said, “We have come to make a promise to you, that what you told us, we will fulfil,” Yunus said, according to the Daily Star.

“Today, on behalf of all of us, we make a promise to you that we will move forward imbued with your mantra,” Yunus concluded his address.