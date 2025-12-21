Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'severe', AQI reaches 438; Flights, trains hit as smog reduces visibility
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here
Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’
PM Modi issues BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new gateway to...'
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore
MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'
Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
WORLD
A violent unrest griped Bangladesh following the announcement of student leader Osman Hadi’s demise after he was shot in Dhaka. On his funeral, thousands of his supporters were present at his funeral pray service amid heavy security deployment. Addressing the sea of mourners, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday promised to continue the ideals of slain Anti-India youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
A violent unrest griped Bangladesh following the announcement of student leader Osman Hadi’s demise after he was shot in Dhaka. On his funeral, thousands of his supporters were present at his funeral pray service amid heavy security deployment. Addressing the sea of mourners, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday promised to continue the ideals of slain Anti-India youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Speaking at the funeral held at Sangsad Bhaban, Yunus said the country will honour Hadi’s beliefs and values, and his words and vision would stay alive in the nation’s memory and continue to inspire future generations.
He said, “We have come to make a promise to you, that what you told us, we will fulfil,” Yunus said, according to the Daily Star.
“Today, on behalf of all of us, we make a promise to you that we will move forward imbued with your mantra,” Yunus concluded his address.