Bangladesh breaks silence on possible return of Sheikh Hasina, here's what PM Tariq Rehman's adviser said

Bangladesh welcomed Sheikh Hasina's plan to return, saying she must face justice as a death row convict. PM's adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said let her bring best lawyers. Hasina, 78, fled to India after Aug 2024 ouster and was sentenced to death in absentia.

Bangladesh has said it welcomes deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's reported plan to return home, but made it clear that she will have to face justice as a death row convict.

The remarks were made by Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser for information and strategy to Prime Minister Tariq Rehman, at a media briefing on Tuesday. "We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," Rahman said.

'Let Her Bring The Best Lawyers In The World'

Zahed asserted that the people of Bangladesh want Hasina's death penalty to be upheld for the crimes she allegedly committed, and that the punishment will be executed if the verdict stands."

Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. He added that procedural issues would not prevent her return and that New Delhi can make arrangements after consulting Dhaka.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader, daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was ousted on August 5, 2024, after a violent student-led uprising. She has been living in India ever since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government.

Death Sentence In Absentia

In November last year, a special tribunal in Dhaka - the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) - sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Hasina has rejected the verdict, calling the convictions and charges against her "politically motivated".

Since the judgment, Dhaka has repeatedly urged New Delhi to extradite her. Responding to the matter on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there has been no change in India's approach and that any extradition request is strictly a legal matter that will be dealt with accordingly.

Can The Verdict Be Overturned?

Zahed said the proceedings against Hasina at the ICT-BD would be transparent, with observers allowed to monitor them and video coverage to be broadcast.

He also said it is possible for the court to revise or even overturn the verdict."That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was not under any pressure regarding her planned return.

Notably, there have been previous instances where rulings of the ICT-BD, which was itself formed during Hasina's Awami League regime in 2010, have been stayed or overturned. Hasina, in a recent interview, had hinted that she could return to Bangladesh by the end of this year