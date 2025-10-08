Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led government to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China, will it upset India?

Bangladesh’s interim government under Muhammad Yunus plans to buy 20 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets worth $2.2 billion, a move likely to irk India.

Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus is turning against India, posing threats to its neighbouring country in new ways. In a recent move that could create problems for New Delhi, Dhaka has decided to purchase 20 Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets at an estimated cost of USD 2.2 billion. Training, maintenance, and other related expenses will also be covered under the deal. However, the moot questions are: why is the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government buying more sophisticated weapons and why is it doing so from China? Is it preparing to fight against India?

Bangladesh to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China

If media reports are to be believed, Bangladesh would receive the fighter jets during 2026 and 2027 to "modernise the Bangladesh Air Force and strengthen national air defence". Dhaka will acquire these fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of Chinese F-7 fighters. Earlier in July 2025, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter crashed, killing 36 people. It underlined the urgent need for modernization. It is also a part of the Bangladesh Air Force's ambitious plan "Forces Goal 2030".

Will Bangladesh-China deal upset India?

This deal is certain to upset India. Much to India's chagrin, China has already emerged as Bangladesh's primary defense supplier. Though this relationship has grown significantly in recent years, analysts point out the potential geopolitical implications for regional dynamics, especially concerning India's strategic interests.

The BAF has a largely obsolete fighter fleet of Chinese-built and accident-prone F-7s, besides Russian-manufactured MiG-29s. The Bangladesh Air Force is also mulling buying Western fighters, Eurofighter Typhoon from Italy.