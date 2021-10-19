Bangladesh anti-Hindu violence: 72 cases filed, 475 arrested so far

At least 72 cases have been registered and 475 persons have been arrested so far in connection with violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the police have informed. The number of arrests and cases could rise further as operations are underway.

The arrests have been made over the attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses, and for spreading rumours on social media amid the Durga Puja. The police unit is also monitoring social media for rumours, urging people not to trust anything without fact-checking.

This comes as the death toll in the communal violence climbed to six, while at least 70 Hindu temples were vandalised across the country, said Rana Dasgupta, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad.

The spate of atrocities started on October 13 in Cumilla district, which quickly spread to other parts of the country including Chandpur, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Chittagong, Feni and Rangpur. The Hindu villages came under attack over an alleged Facebook post hurting Muslims' religious sentiments. At least 20 homes were torched in the attack, reported Dhaka Tribune. The young Hindu man who allegedly uploaded the post was detained on Monday, said police.

Police Headquarters in a statement warned everyone against conspiracies to create instability by spreading rumours on social media.

Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.