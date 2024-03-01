Twitter
Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Diabetes: 10 everyday things that spike blood sugar

Before Shaitaan, 5 times R Madhavan played bad guy on screen

10 players who captained two IPL teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Firefighters, battling the blaze that was brought under control around 12:30 am, shared that most victims succumbed to injuries sustained from jumping off the building or from burns and suffocation.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Image Credit: ANI
Tragedy struck on Thursday night as a ferocious fire claimed the lives of at least 44 people and left over 20 severely injured in a commercial building on Bailey Road, housing multiple restaurants in the national capital, the Dhaka Tribune reported. 

Firefighters undertook a perilous rescue mission, saving 70 individuals, including 42 found unconscious, from the seven-story Green Cosy Cottage.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Dhaka-8 lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and senior law enforcement officials rushed to the scene to assess the situation. 

Addressing the media at 2 am, Sen reported 33 fatalities at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an additional 10 at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The Inspector General of Police later confirmed another death at the Central Police Hospital, bringing the total to 44 casualties.

In a press briefing, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun revealed that 75 individuals had been rescued, some of whom received first aid before safely returning home, according to the Dhaka Tribune. 

Firefighters, battling the blaze that was brought under control around 12:30 am, shared that most victims succumbed to injuries sustained from jumping off the building or from burns and suffocation. The grim process of transporting the bodies from the building to a waiting truck began at 1 am.

The fire originated at the "Kacchi Bhai" restaurant on the first floor around 9:45 pm, quickly spreading to other levels where patrons were dining. Thirteen Fire Service units worked tirelessly to quell the flames, with support from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), General Ansar, and Ansar Guard Battalion (AGB). 

Fire officials attributed the rapid spread of the blaze to gas cylinders present in restaurant kitchens on multiple floors. The thick smoke in the staircase hampered people's ability to exit the building promptly, contributing to the gravity of the situation, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

