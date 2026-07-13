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Bangkok Pub Fire: Atleast 27 killed, over 60 injured after power failure triggers explosion

The fire started around 11:57 pm local time at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a live music pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes, but by then the building was filled with thick smoke, leaving many patrons trapped inside.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

Bangkok Pub Fire: Atleast 27 killed, over 60 injured after power failure triggers explosion
Bangkok Pub Fire
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At least 27 people died and 63 were injured after a huge fire tore through a Bangkok pub late Sunday, officials said Monday. The incident took place on late Sunday night. Authorities have launched an investigation into one of the deadliest nightclub fires in the country in recent years. 

What exactly happend?

The fire started around 11:57 pm local time at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a live music pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. 

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes, but by then the building was filled with thick smoke, leaving many patrons trapped inside.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site and confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Director Suriyachai Rawiwan said the death toll had stabilized at 27.

Authorities added that 63 people were taken to hospital after the incident. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that 22 of those remain in critical condition.

Smoke spread rapidly

Survivors told officials the fire escalated quickly once smoke started billowing near the stage area.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said musicians performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from a circuit breaker before the power went out.

According to Anutin, the performers described “smoke from a circuit breaker near the stage followed by the power going out and an explosion."

For those inside, the night turned to chaos in seconds as thick smoke swallowed the venue and blocked escape routes.

 

A band member, who escaped with a bandaged head, told local media that visibility dropped almost instantly after the explosion.

“After the explosion, I didn’t see anybody trying to run. Most of them were on the floor asking for help," he said.

“I ran towards the door from the stage, about five metres. It was dark, and there was smoke, no oxygen."

Several others reported hearing screams as panic spread through the crowded pub.

Laotian tourist Kan Kutirat, who was drinking at the bar, said he first noticed smoke near the stage before chaos broke out.

Investigation underway

The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities are yet determined the cause of the fire.

Suriyachai Rawiwan said investigators would wait for police findings before reaching any conclusions.

 

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted the pub had the required permits and designated fire exits, but officials are now examining why the fire spread so quickly and how smoke filled the venue within minutes.

Forensic teams stayed at the scene into Monday morning, gathering evidence and working to identify victims, many of whom had no identification on them.

 

 

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