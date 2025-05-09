Exploiting the situation, three groups of Baloch separatists, like the Balochistan Liberation Army or the BLA, seized control of parts of its western province, where they have been engaged in insurgency for a long time. Pakistani social media is full of images and videos of Baloch people hoisting th

When the Pakistan Army was carrying out operations against India in a Hamas-style attack on Thursday, the Balochistan militants carried out coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces and their assets across the troubled state. Exploiting the situation, three groups of Baloch separatists seized control of parts of its western province, where they have been engaged in an insurgency for a long time. Pakistani social media is full of images and videos of Baloch people hoisting their flags after pulling down the Pakistani.

BLA carries out six attacks

If reports of Radio Zrumbesh English are to be believed, the fighters of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) targeted "the Pakistani Army and its collaborators in six separate attacks in Kech, Mastung and Kachi". They attacked a bomb disposal squad of the Pakistani Army in Dashtuk, Kech District, and killed a soldier using a remote-controlled IED.

(Balochistan militants)

Gun attack, IED blast

According to Balochistan-based journalist Bahot Baluch, the BLA militants targeted a Pakistani army outpost in Katgan, in Kech district. They used automatic weapons and allegedly killed a few soldiers. Bahot Baloch also claimed that IED blasts on the Pakistani army and its supply vehicles took place in Zamuran's Sah Dem area, killing many people.

Baloch Writer: Let India allow us to open embassy in Delhi

Taking to X, Baloch writer Mir Yar Baloch claimed that the rebels attacked Pakistan’s gas fields in Dera Bugti, where more than 100 gas wells, operated by the state-owned Pakistan Petroleum Limited, are located. In a post on the social media platform, he wrote, "A possible announcement should soon be made as the collapse of the terrorist Pakistan is near. We have claimed our independence, and we request India to allow Balochistan's official office and embassy in Delhi."