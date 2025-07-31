Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender, stop buying Russian oil?

After France, UK, Canada intends to recognise Palestine state, PM Mark Carney issues BIG statement, says 'comitted to...'

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman

Shehbaz Sharif REACTS to Pakistan-US trade agreement, thanks Donald Trump for 'leadership role', says...

Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here

At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch

First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video

LoP Rahul Gandhi agrees with Donald Trump calling Indian economy 'dead', says glad US president 'stated a fact'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

Good news for Gautam Adani as this firm named India's most valuable...

Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender, stop buying Russian oil?

Is Donald Trump bullying India with Pakistan oil deal? Will New Delhi surrender?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

HomeWorld

WORLD

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Just after US President Donald Trump announced to help Pakistan develop its "massive oil reserve," leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch wrote to the American President, stating that military leadership in Islamabad have gravely misled the US administration. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'
United States President Donald Trump.

TRENDING NOW

    Just after US President Donald Trump announced to help Pakistan develop its "massive oil reserve," leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch wrote to the American President, stating that military leadership in Islamabad have gravely misled the US administration regarding the "true geography and ownership" of Pakistan's resources. He stated that the oil reserves are in Balochistan and not in Punjab. This came after President Trump, on his social media platform, announced that the US and Pakistan have finalised an agreement to collaborate in developing the oil reserves in the South Asian country.

    Mir Yar Baloch asserted that Trump's recognition of the oil and mineral reserves in the region is "indeed accurate." However, the human rights activist mentioned that the untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are "not located within the territories of Punjab which is the actual Pakistan," but they belong to the "Republic of Balochistan, a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan."

    Mir Yar Baloch stressed that the claim that these resources belong to Pakistan is not only "false," but a "deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan's wealth for political and financial gain." "Allowing Pakistan's radicalised military, and rogue ISI known for sponsoring Al-Qaeda and various proxy groups responsible for the deaths of thousands of US soldiers in Afghanistan, to exploit Balochistan's trillion-dollar reserves of rare earth minerals would be a grave strategic mistake. Such access would significantly enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks, recruit more militants, and potentially facilitate large-scale attacks reminiscent of 9/11," said the human rights activist.

    Raising concern, he stated that the profits from "Balochistan's stolen resources" would not benefit its people -- they would be funnelled into strengthening "anti-India and anti-Israel jihadist proxies," further destabilising South Asia and the broader international order. Mir Yar Baloch emphasised that preventing Pakistan's "exploitation" of Balochistan is not just a matter of justice for the Baloch people; it is also a matter of global security.

    "There is no doubt: Balochistan is not for sale. We will not permit Pakistan, China, or any other foreign power to exploit our land or its resources without the explicit consent of the Baloch people. Our sovereignty is non-negotiable, and our struggle for rightful ownership and independence continues with dignity and resilience," he stated. He called on the international community, including the United States, to support the rightful aspirations of the Baloch people for freedom and control over their homeland and natural resources.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Smriti Irani says she had to prove her miscarriage to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi makers: 'Was fired after giving birth...'
    Smriti Irani says she proved her miscarriage to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
    Viral video: After Aniruddhacharya, Premanand sparks new controversy, comments on girls: 'Jab chaar purush se milne ke aadat ho gayi hai, toh...'
    After Aniruddhacharya, Premanand sparks new controversy: 'Jab chaar...'
    PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'
    PM Modi makes BIG statement in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'
    Will Donald Trump call PM Modi before announcing new tariff rates, after India denies his ceasefire role?
    Will Trump call PM Modi before announcing new tariff rates, after India denies..
    Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government makes major move on social media rules for these people; Know reason, who will be affected
    Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government makes move on social media rules
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
    Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
    Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
    Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
    This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
    Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
    Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
    Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
    Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
    Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE