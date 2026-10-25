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Balochistan Horror: Abducted youth found dead in Kech, 2 more bodies recovered in Buleda

Body of abducted Baloch man Adeel Baloch recovered in Kech 3 days after disappearance, 2 more bodies found in Buleda as families mark 6397th day of protest in Quetta.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Balochistan Horror: Abducted youth found dead in Kech, 2 more bodies recovered in Buleda
Balochistan enforced disappearances
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The body of a young Baloch man abducted by Pakistani security forces was recovered in Sarnakan, in Balochistan's Kech district, three days after his reported disappearance. Meanwhile, families of missing persons continued their protest in Quetta, highlighting the persistent crisis of enforced disappearances, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the deceased was identified as Adeel Baloch, a resident of Kohad in Tump tehsil. According to local sources, security forces allegedly detained four young men during a raid at Kohad Bazaar, after which their whereabouts became unknown. Adeel was reportedly among them. Another resident, Mushtaq, son of Master Sudeer, was allegedly taken away from the same locality.

The recovery followed the discovery of two more bodies in Buleda, Kech district. The victims were identified as Mehran Baloch and 19-year-old student Yasir.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that Mehran had been detained during a raid on his home on November 16, 2025, while Yasir was allegedly taken from his residence on March 2, 2026. Both had reportedly remained missing since their detention.

The alleged killings come amid broader concerns over civilian deaths in the province. According to the BYC's report covering January to June 2026, 150 civilians were killed, including 15 minors. The organisation attributed 48 deaths to what it described as the "kill and dump" practice and alleged that 20 others resulted from staged encounters.

Human rights and political groups have repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

They say thousands of people remain missing and have urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to intervene.

Separately, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,397th consecutive day, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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