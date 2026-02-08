Balochistan Attacks: 38 Pakistani police and army personnel killed in four days

38 Pakistani police and army personnel were killed in Balochistan in four days, ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. Attacks occurred in Hanna Urak, Ziarat-Mangi and Dela Bandar.

Thirty-eight Pakistani police and army personnel have been killed in Balochistan in the past four days, Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said on Wednesday, Pakistan media reported.

It said DG ISPR listed different incidents where the security personnel were killed.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said at a press conference that the first incident took place on the night between July 4 and 5 in Hanna Urak, according to Geo TV.

According to PTV, ISPR DG said that at the Mangi Dam--specifically at the Ziarat-Mangi police check post--nine police personnel were killed on the first day, and another 18 later, bringing the total to 27.

"The third incident that occurred today involved an operation concerning an army convoy in the Dela Bandar area. An engagement took place between the convoy and members of the BLA; the convoy was attacked," he said, according to PTV.

He said eleven army personnel, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and ten soldiers, were killed.

Reuters had reported on Tuesday citing deputy police commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in Ziarat district.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army in a statement on Monday claimed that it inflicted severe setbacks and defeats upon the occupying Pakistani military through a series of intense and coordinated attacks during the first six months of 2026, spanning from the coastal regions of Balochistan to its mountain ranges and urban centres."

During these operations, BLA...successfully targeted and razed to the ground fortified garrisons and military camps of the occupying Pakistani forces. Simultaneously, they dealt decisive blows to the networks of the enemy's intelligence agencies directly involved in the Baloch genocide, entering their offices and eliminating their personnel," the statement added.

(With ANI Inputs)