Baloch Foreign Minister's BIG claim, accuses ISI, Asim Munir of killing Imran Khan, says...

The self-styled Baloch Foreign Ministry has alleged that Imran Khan was killed in Adiala jail by ISI and Army chief Asim Munir, though no official confirmation has emerged.

In a startling revelation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-styled Balochistan has claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been assassinated in Adalia jail. It has also been claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir have hatched the conspiracy of killing the cricketer-turned-politician. However, the report has not been officially confirmed; DNA India has not verified their authenticity and does not vouch for their credibility.

Taking to the social media platform X, the MFA, Baluchistan, wrote, "Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of Punjab, Pakistan, that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration, according to several news outlets." It added, "If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world."

Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of PUnjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end… pic.twitter.com/SbbVB5uJll — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan (@BaluchistanMFA) November 26, 2025

Unconfirmed reports are circulating on social media in Pakistan and Afghanistan claiming Imran Khan has been assassinated inside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Many accounts, including one identifying itself as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Baluchistan, have alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan chief may have been killed while in custody.

If media reports are to be believed, his sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, were insulted, humiliated, and dragged by their hair after they had huddled outside the prison along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and asked the authorities to allow them to meet their brother.

Imran's sisters write to police chief

The latest controversy began after Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar and accused the police of using "brutal and orchestrated" violence against them "without provocation." They wrote, "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement nor engaged in any unlawful conduct." They added, "Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel."

Imran Khan's sisters dragged?

In what may be called a startling accusation, Imran Khan's sister said, "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road." Alleging that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged, Khan’s sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the violence.