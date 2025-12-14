FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction

Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Australia: At least 10 killed and several injured after mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...

Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance

Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...

Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction

Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auc

Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’

Baloch American Congress BIG appeal to Bollywood, says…

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeWorld

WORLD

Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’

Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, has strongly appealed to Bollywood actors and the Indian film industry to produce a powerful film highlighting what he described as Pakistan's forced and undemocratic occupation of Balochistan.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Expose Pakistan? Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, has strongly appealed to Bollywood actors and the Indian film industry to produce a powerful film highlighting what he described as Pakistan's forced and undemocratic occupation of Balochistan.

In a post on X, Chand asserted that Balochistan had attained independence before being forcibly occupied by Pakistan in March 1948. He claimed that since the occupation, the Pakistani army has invaded and maintained control over Balochistan and its regions, leading to decades of conflict and repression.

Chand alleged that for decades, Balochistan's vast natural resources, worth billions of dollars, have been systematically looted. According to him, natural gas, minerals, gold, silver, coal, as well as coastal and ocean resources have been exploited by the Pakistani military, while the Baloch people continue to live in deprivation and face oppression.

He further stated that resistance against Pakistani rule began immediately after the occupation, with the Baloch nation rising in revolt multiple times over the years. Chand noted that the largest phase of armed resistance began around the year 2000 and, according to him, continues to this day. During this prolonged struggle, he alleged that countless Baloch people have been killed and subjected to serious human rights violations.

Highlighting the current situation, Chand accused the Pakistani army of carrying out mass enforced disappearances. He claimed that political activists, lawyers, teachers, doctors, students, educated youth, and women have been abducted, and that thousands of Baloch men and women are being held in military prisons without due legal process.

Despite what he described as decades of repression, Dr Chand said the people of Balochistan remain determined to continue their struggle for freedom and their homeland. He alleged that even today, innocent Baloch individuals are kidnapped daily and coerced into surrendering, yet the movement for Baloch self-determination remains alive.

 

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Expose Pakistan’: Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand’s BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘forcibly occupied…’
Baloch American Congress BIG appeal to Bollywood, says, ‘Expose Pakistan…, forci
'Several teams need...': Former India coach Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auction
Sanjay Bangar backs ex-Gujarat Titans star to command huge price at IPL 2026 auc
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?
Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
10 dead in shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach; chilling video surfaces
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik opens up on dealing with controversies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement