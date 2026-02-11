FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election

Bangladesh votes on February 12 amid an election boycott, a constitutional referendum and turnout fears that could reshape its politics and secular identity.

Pramod Mallik

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh's defining election
Bangladesh's February 12 vote could reshape South Asian geopolitics
Why Bangladesh's February 12 vote could reshape South Asian geopolitics

February 12, 2026. It is not yet another day in the history of Bangladesh. The South Asian country is going to the polls, and a referendum will also be held along with the General Elections. These two factors will decide the fate of the country. The masses will decide their future as they come out of their homes to cast their votes. The first election being held after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, will have many implications and far-reaching consequences. It will not only decide the fate of the country, but also change the geopolitics of South Asia. 

Bangladesh Election 2026

After the Bangladesh Election Commission barred the Awami League from participating in the election, its leader, Sheikh Hasina, said, "No boat, No vote". The boat is the election symbol of the party. She urged the masses not participate in the election. Her logic is simple: if there is no election symbol on the ballot paper, why should you go there, as it does not represent your choice. She also clarified that it is different from arch-rival BNP's decision of boycotting the election in 2016. She made it clear that while Begum Khalida Zia decided not to vote, she had no choice but to vote as her party's election symbol is not there. 

While the Awami League got 30% votes in 1996, it received 34% in 2001, 38% in 2006, and maintained this status for a long time. The Sheikh Hasina-led party garnered 40% votes in 2020 and 48% in the disputed polls of 2025. This makes it abundantly clear that the Awami League commands the support of 30% to 40% of voters. As such, a party has not been allowed to participate in the election; it cannot be called inclusive. Secondly, the Bangladesh Constitution has no provision for an interim government. So, it can be said that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is unconstitutional, it is illegal. What is the constitutional validity of an election conducted by an unconstitutional body? 

Awami League, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami

February 12, 2026, is also significant for Bangladesh because a referendum on the July Charter will also be held. The July Charter envisages wide-ranging reforms and amendments in the constitution that may change the constitution in letter and spirit. Analysts believe that it may change the country in a big way: Bangladesh may become an Islamic state and shed the present secular character, and there may be changes also in the executive and legislative structures. Besides, separate changes may be introduced to alter the judiciary, and it may focus on the Sharia Laws. 

Will the masses come out to vote in big numbers? If they do not, it many be treated that they have accepted Sheikh Hasina's line of "no boat, no vote". According to a survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) in November last year, nearly 7% of voters remain undecided, while about 11% declined to express their opinion. Popular Bangladeshi newspaper 'Prothom Alo' conducted a survey in January 2026 and found that about 17% of voters said they were still undecided. Dhaka-based think tank Brac Institute of Governance and Development found in a survey conducted in August 2025 that about 48.5% of those polled said they were undecided about their choice. The Dhaka Tribune reported the figure of 38% during the same period. 

Bangladesh referendum July Charter

In an attempt to attract the voters of the Awami League and fill the gap created by the party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party shifted its stand a little bit; it snapped ties with its long-time poll partner, Jamaat-e-Islami, and fought elections with the promise of protecting people of all religions and ethnicities, including Hindus. According t the survey conducted by the BRAC, support for the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance dipped slightly as indecision rose and voters with  "don't want to say" reply increased to 14.4%.

The Bangladesh Institute of Democracy and Development (BIDD) found in one of its studies that since voters would cast their votes for both the election and the referendum, the process could take longer than usual. It added that if voting takes longer, turnout could be reduced. Naturally, this may influence the final result. The BIDD added that about one-third of registered voters (roughly 33 to 42%) might face the risk of failing to vote due to time constraints. If this figure is added to the people not participating in the polls, the final figure may be staggeringly high. If 60% people don't vote, the election may be called non-representative, non-inclusive, and so unacceptable. This will further validate the allegations of the Awami League. Bangladesh is standing at the crossroads, and it has decide it future.

 

