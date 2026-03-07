FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?

Shah is a former rapper and was the first independent candidate to become the mayor of Kathmandu. At just 35, he is now set to become the Himalayan country's youngest-ever prime minister. But his meteoric rise has raised some obvious questions about Shah's ideology, including his views on India.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 09:30 PM IST

Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?
Balendra Shah is a former rapper and ex-mayor of Kathmandu.
The newly-formed Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has emerged as a giant killer in the 2026 Nepalese general election, bringing the spotlight on its prime ministerial candidate, Balendra Shah. Popularly known as just Balen, Shah is a former rapper and was the first independent candidate to become the mayor of the national capital Kathmandu. At just 35, he is now set to become the Himalayan country's youngest-ever prime minister. But his meteoric rise has raised some obvious questions about Shah's ideology, including his views on neighbouring India.

Shah, who pursued a Master's degree in Structural Engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka, is sometimes described as anti-India because of some statements he made in the past. A few years back, Shah grabbed headlines as he urged a ban on Indian movies in Nepal. He alleged a Bollywood film had suggested that Hindu goddess Sita was "India's daughter". However, according to ancient Hindu texts, the goddess was born in present-day Nepal or in northern Bihar close to the border.

Shah also courted controversy after placing a map of "Greater Nepal" inside his office. The map showed Nepal's borders extending to include areas that were once under Nepali rule before the signing of the Treaty of Sugaulli in 1816. The move reportedly came after an "Akanda Bharat" mural was displayed in the Indian parliament, which claimed many parts of Nepal as Indian territories. "India called its parliamentary map a cultural one, so we put up a historical map of Greater Nepal. No one should object," Shah had said at the time.

Last year, Shah was at the centre of a political storm after he put a post including a swear word against opposition parties of Nepal and several countries -- including India, China, and the United States. He later deleted the post after receiving severe backlash. One of the parties he had attacked in the social media post was the RSP -- which Shah joined ahead of the 2026 parliamentary election.

