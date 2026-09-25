Balen Shah's UNGA address: Nepal PM calls global order 'broken', what he said about India

Nepal PM Balen Shah's first UNGA address highlighted climate change, India's support after Nepal floods and a proposed Nepal-India-China climate resilience mechanism.

Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah delivered his first UN General Assembly address on Thursday that focused on the failure of the global system to respond equally to war, climate change and basic human needs. Citing Nepal’s devastating floods and shortages of fertiliser, fuel and infrastructure materials, Shah argued that weapons and military supplies move across borders far more efficiently than essential commodities. He called this a “broken” global order, saying Nepal and other South Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are suffering from climate change and conflicts they did not cause.

Balen Shah about India, and other South Asian countries

Mentioning India along with other South Asian countries facing the impact of climate change and conflicts, Shah called for stronger global cooperation, greater climate resilience and a system where countries that can pay for essential goods are able to obtain them when needed. “We have built a world with flawless logistics for war and broken logistics for food. And this is not Nepal's private misfortune. Ask Bangladesh. Ask Bhutan. Ask India. Ask the Maldives. Ask Pakistan. Ask Sri Lanka. Ask any other country in our region, and you will hear the same account: hit by the climate we did not warm, and hit again by the wars we did not start,” he said.

On India, Shah has largely been appreciative, focusing on cooperation. He thanked India, along with China, for providing prompt and generous assistance to Nepal after the devastating floods. "Our immediate neighbours, India and China, offered prompt and generous assistance. Other friendly countries, the United Nations system, humanitarian agencies, philanthropies and people around the world stood with Nepal," he said.

Balen Shah raises climate issue at UNGA

He proposed a Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism led by Nepal, India and China that would involve sharing satellite data and expertise, monitoring dangerous glacial lakes, strengthening early-warning systems and coordinating cross-border disaster assistance. Shah said the Hindu Kush Himalayan region supports nearly two billion people, making cooperation among the three countries important for climate and disaster management.

Further, Shah described the recent Himalayan floods as a warning about the growing impact of climate change. He said melting glaciers, unstable mountain slopes and extreme weather are increasing risks across the region. He called for greater grant-based support for vulnerable countries and said existing climate-financing mechanisms, including the Loss and Damage Fund, remain inadequate.

"When a climate-driven disaster destroys the infrastructure of a poor country, the answer cannot simply be another mega loan or a patchwork of small grants. We need adequate grant-based support from the world. The Loss and Damage Fund, the Global Environment Facility and other relevant financing mechanisms remain grossly inadequate. Climate finance must not become a bureaucratic maze through which vulnerable countries spend years proving that they need help. When the house is burning, we do not ask the family to complete fifty forms," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)