'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections

American billionaire Elon Musk has reacted after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) placed India among the top contributors to global growth and ahead of the United States. Sharing a list of top 10 countries that are projected to contribute the most to the global real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in 2026. It placed China on top, followed by India, and the US. In a reaction on his social media platform X, Musk shared a post carrying the list and said: "The balance of power is changing."

As per the IMF data, Asian neighbours India and China together are expected to contribute more than 43 percent of the global economic growth this year. India is projected to account for 17 percent of the global growth and China a massive 26.6 percent. Global growth is expected to be 3.3 percent this year and 3.2 in 2027, according to the IMF.

The IMF projections and Musk's comment come against the backdrop of global economic instability and rising trade tensions, triggered by sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on countries around the world, including India and China. The IMF's growth data highlights what can be considered an eastward shift in global economic power.

For India, the IMF had raised its growth projection by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 percent for 2025. The country's growth is projected to come down to 6.4 percent in 2026 and the next year as cyclical and temporary factors fade out.