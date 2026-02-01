FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'

'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections

Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to play India, says 'We are going to...'

Over 150 dead, internet suspended: What's happening in Pakistan's Balochistan province?

India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams Union Budget 2026: 'Glaring exclusion of Kerala is...'

Pakistan to participate in T20 World Cup 2026, Will they play against India?

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to play India, says 'We are going to...'

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees '

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections

As per the IMF data, Asian neighbours India and China together are expected to contribute more than 43 percent of the global economic growth this year. India is projected to account for 17 percent of the global growth and China a massive 26 percent.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 12:25 AM IST

'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections
US billionaire Elon Musk.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

American billionaire Elon Musk has reacted after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) placed India among the top contributors to global growth and ahead of the United States. Sharing a list of top 10 countries that are projected to contribute the most to the global real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in 2026. It placed China on top, followed by India, and the US. In a reaction on his social media platform X, Musk shared a post carrying the list and said: "The balance of power is changing."

As per the IMF data, Asian neighbours India and China together are expected to contribute more than 43 percent of the global economic growth this year. India is projected to account for 17 percent of the global growth and China a massive 26.6 percent. Global growth is expected to be 3.3 percent this year and 3.2 in 2027, according to the IMF. 

The IMF projections and Musk's comment come against the backdrop of global economic instability and rising trade tensions, triggered by sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on countries around the world, including India and China. The IMF's growth data highlights what can be considered an eastward shift in global economic power.

For India, the IMF had raised its growth projection by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 percent for 2025. The country's growth is projected to come down to 6.4 percent in 2026 and the next year as cyclical and temporary factors fade out.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match
'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections
'Balance of power...': Musk as IMF places India above US in growth
Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in Wes
T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to play India, says 'We are going to...'
T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to
Over 150 dead, internet suspended: What's happening in Pakistan's Balochistan province?
Over 150 dead, internet cut: What's happening in Pak's Balochistan?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement