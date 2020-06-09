Headlines

Bail fee raised to $1.25 million for officer charged with George Floyd's murder

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 12:32 PM IST

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank has advised against granting bail to Derek Chauvin as he fears that the former policeman might flee at the slightest opportunity due to the uproar across the country.

Earlier, the bail amount was set at $750,000 for Chauvin, after which it was hoisted to $1 million with conditions even though the current bail order has no conditions. On Tuesday, the bail was again raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million.

The conditions foreseen in the order include no future job in law enforcement with no contact with the victim’s family.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country. 

The official post mortem report of Floyd revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'.

George died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the way of his death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis announced in a statement.

Other crucial health conditions of Floyd were also listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The Trump administration has ordered military units to step in and quell the protests. Military helicopters flew low over the nation’s capital and National Guard units moved into many cities, as protestors gathered to express their anger against the systemic racism prevalent in the American policing system.

Trump, while addressing himself as the "law and order" president, said that he was deploying thousands of "heavily armed" soldiers and cops to prevent further protests in Washington.

