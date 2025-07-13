Bad news for Xi Jinping, as this Chinese neighbour deploys deadly US-made weapon that once caused massive loss to Russia

HIMARS can be equipped with one pod containing six 227mm rockets or a single Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 kilometres.

With tensions rising between Taiwan and China, Taiwan began using one of its newest and most accurate weapons on Saturday. This action aims to show Taiwan's preparedness to defend itself in the unlikely scenario that China attempts to invade. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is the name of the weapon. One Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 kilometers or one pod with six 227mm rockets can be fitted to HIMARS.

On Taiwan's central coast, two HIMARS units were seen traveling through Taichung while mounted to tanks. This occurred on the fourth day of the ten-day Han Kuang exercise, Taiwan's largest yearly military exercise. Taiwan intends to use the technology for shooting simulations and live fire testing the following week.

Over the past five years, China, which considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory, has stepped up military pressure on the island. Regular air and sea patrols close to Taiwan are part of this, as are more military drills. Overnight, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported seeing nine Chinese navy ships and fourteen Chinese military planes close to the island. In the Taiwan Strait, nine of the planes went over the unmarked border. Taiwan vehemently disputes China's assertions, with President Lai Ching-te asserting that only the people of Taiwan have the power to determine their own destiny.

China's foreign ministry reiterated its adamant opposition to US-Taiwan military cooperation, while the country's defense ministry referred to Taiwan's Han Kuang drills as a "hoax" this week. Given that Ukraine successfully employed the same technology against Russian soldiers, military analysts say Taiwan's use of HIMARS will be keenly monitored. Additionally, Australia purchased HIMARS from Lockheed Martin, a US arms manufacturer.

Taiwan received 11 HIMARS units last year, out of 29 ordered. It first tested them in May this year. With a range of around 300 km (190 miles), these rockets can hit coastal targets in China’s Fujian province, just across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese military experts believe HIMARS will be used alongside locally made Thunderbolt 2000 rocket launchers to strike Chinese forces as they leave port or attempt to land on Taiwan’s coast. One Thunderbolt launcher has already been seen parked near a HIMARS unit.

The M142 HIMARS is a light, mobile rocket launcher developed by the US Army in the late 1990s. It is mounted on a military truck and can fire six guided rockets or one larger missile. The rockets are part of the same family used by other US rocket systems, and the pods are interchangeable. Unlike the M270 launcher, which carries two pods, HIMARS carries one. It is light enough to be flown into combat zones by large military aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules or C-17 Globemaster.