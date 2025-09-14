IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player to...
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination
‘No handshake, no eye contact’: India skips customary post-match gesture after 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 18: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film after...
Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details
Tech giant Microsoft's OpenAI takes BIG step in India to bring AI integration classrooms, set to...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav blitz, Kuldeep Yadav magic hand India 7-wicket win over Pakistan
'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH
77th Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch ceremony in India; Severance, Adolescence lead nominations list
PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
WORLD
Russia's joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on Friday, September 12 and aims to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either of the countries, according to an official statement. Read on for more details on this.
Russia on Sunday said it had conducted joint military exercises with neighbouring Belarus, as part of which its Sukoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers carried out strikes. Vladimir Putin's country also announced it fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile into the Barents Sea. Russia's joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on Friday, September 12 and aims to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either of the countries, according to an official statement.
Russia and Belarus have said the exercises are completely defensive and that they do not intend to attack any member of the NATO military alliance. Russia's defence ministry released footage showing frigate firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea. "According to objective monitoring data received in real time, the target was destroyed by a direct hit," the ministry said in a statement. It further stated that Su-34 crews practiced a bombing against ground targets.
In 2019, Putin had said the Zircon missile can fly at nine times the speed of sound and strike targets on land and in the sea at a range of more than 1,000 kilometers. According to the Russian media, the missile's warhead mass is between 300 and 400 kilograms. The timing of the drills is significant as it comes hot on the heels of an incursion by Russian drones into Poland earlier this week. The United States and its NATO allies have raised alarm over the incident, but Russia has maintained that it had not intended to violate the Polish airspace.