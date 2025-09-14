Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details

Russia's joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on Friday, September 12 and aims to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either of the countries, according to an official statement. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details
Russia and Belarus have said the exercises are completely defensive (Photo source: Russian Defence Ministry).
Russia on Sunday said it had conducted joint military exercises with neighbouring Belarus, as part of which its Sukoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers carried out strikes. Vladimir Putin's country also announced it fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile into the Barents Sea. Russia's joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on Friday, September 12 and aims to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either of the countries, according to an official statement.

What did Russia, Belarus say on the drills?

Russia and Belarus have said the exercises are completely defensive and that they do not intend to attack any member of the NATO military alliance. Russia's defence ministry released footage showing frigate firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea. "According to objective monitoring data received in real time, the target was destroyed by a direct hit," the ministry said in a statement. It further stated that Su-34 crews practiced a bombing against ground targets.

Why is the timing of the drills significant?

In 2019, Putin had said the Zircon missile can fly at nine times the speed of sound and strike targets on land and in the sea at a range of more than 1,000 kilometers. According to the Russian media, the missile's warhead mass is between 300 and 400 kilograms. The timing of the drills is significant as it comes hot on the heels of an incursion by Russian drones into Poland earlier this week. The United States and its NATO allies have raised alarm over the incident, but Russia has maintained that it had not intended to violate the Polish airspace.

