Russia is currently recovering from a massive drone attack launched by Ukraine deep inside its territory. Ukrainian forces reportedly struck five of Moscow's major airbases, located 4,000 kilometers within Russian territory, using a sophisticated drone assault.

This unprecedented attack, launched on Russia, has raised concerns over catastrophic consequences as Moscow gears up to retaliate. According to media reports, Russia now stands prepared to unleash its most destructive weapons including "RS-28 Sarmat" and "Satan-2" missiles.

Satan-2 missile

Russia's 'Satan-2' missile, also known as the RS-28 Sarmat, possesses the capability of carrying multiple nuclear warheads at a time -- possibly around 15-16 -- being able to destroy entire cities. Interestingly, the updated RS-28 Sarmat missile, an advanced version of Satan-2, has an increased range of 13,000 to 16,000 kilometers. This missile, one of the deadliest in the world, can eipe out entire cities in a single strike, causing mass destruction.

Russia, one of the most powerful countries in the world, possesses a wide range of deadly missiles developed from an advanced military technology. These include cruise missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear warheads, hypersonic missiles and more.

Looking at the current situation, the fear of the potential use of Russia's nuclear missiles cannot be overlooked. Ukraine launched drone strikes on five key Russian airbases, triggering the fear of further escalation by Russia.

Notably, the use of such powerful missiles could not only devastate cities but also threaten global stability, carrying the capability to wipe out entire populations.