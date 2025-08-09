Twitter
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...

This country has announced that it will suspend all military equipment exports to Israel that "could be used in Gaza until further notice' as PM Benjamin Netanyahu approved plan for Israeli military to take over Gaza city. How did PM Benjamin Netanyahu responded?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Germany has announced that it will suspend all military equipment exports to Israel that "could be used in Gaza until further notice' as PM Benjamin Netanyahu approved plan for Israeli military to take over Gaza city. this is a major blow to PM, as Germany is Israel's one of the closest allies in Europe and is among the top foreign suppliers of equipment used by Israel’s military, along with the United States and Italy, as per AP. Moreover, after US, only Germany ahs maintained its 'Pro-Israel stance', and not recognizing the state of Palestine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made the announcement in a series of posts on X, and wrote “Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror. The release of the hostages and negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priorities. The disarmament of Hamas is imperative – Hamas must not be allowed to play a role in Gaza in future."

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he said. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Here's how PM Benjamin Netanyahu responded

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed disappointment to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over a telephonic call. As per PMO announcement, he said, "Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel". 

Is Israel taking over Gaza?

As Israel and Gaza war have been in war for nearly two years, European Union nations like France, have taken strict actions against Israel over its potential military takeover of Gaza strip. European Commission president Usrsula von der Leyen have strongly criticized Israel's military extension in Gaza step and asserted that a ceasefire is needed now. 

She said, 'The Israeli government’s decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered.
At the same time, there must be the release of all hostages, who are being held in inhumane conditions. And humanitarian aid must be given immediate and unhindered access to Gaza to deliver what is urgently needed on the ground. A ceasefire is needed now.'

However, PM Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement on Israel's military operations in Gaza and said, "We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas," asserting that they will establish a civil administration in the Gaza strip.

