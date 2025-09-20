Bad news for Pakistan, PoK now vulnerable to Indian strikes, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to…

The decision reflects a tactical adaptation by the groups, which now view Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as vulnerable to Indian strikes. KPK, on the other hand, offers greater depth due to its geography, proximity to the Afghan border, and existing terrorist safe havens. Read on to know more.

Four months after Operation Sindoor which dealt a big blow to Pakistan's terror infrastructure, reports and visuals suggest that Pak-sponsored terrorist groups, particularly Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), have begun a relocation into Pakistan’s restive region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The decision reflects a significant tactical adaptation by the groups, which now view Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as vulnerable to Indian strikes. KPK, on the other hand, offers greater depth due to its geography, proximity to the Afghan border, and existing terrorist safe havens dating back to the Afghan war.

Is Pakistani state involved in the relocation?

The terror groups' movement is being conducted with full awareness and direct facilitation of Pakistan's state structures, as evidenced by overt JeM gatherings held under police protection and the tacit involvement of political-religious outfits such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI). The most significant development occurred in Garhi Habibullah town of Mansehra district, KPK, where JeM staged a public recruitment drive. Visuals and graphics shared on social media as well as footage accessed by news agency IANS confirm the event was a coordinated mobilisation effort jointly led by JeM and JUI in the presence of Mulana Mufti Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, JeM’s Amir for KPK and Kashmir, who addressed the gathering.

What is KPK's significance for JeM, other groups?

Ilyas Kashmiri is a high-value target wanted in India, closely connected to JeM founder Masood Azhar, and one of the principal figures in JeM’s operational restructuring after Operation Sindoor. "His presence at a public rally guarded by both JeM cadres armed with M4 rifles and local police officers, including Inspector Liaqat Shah of Garhi Habibullah Police Station, reflects both state complicity and the boldness of JeM’s revivalist strategy," a source told IANS. In his speech, which lasted for over 30 minutes, he glorified Osama bin Laden, calling him the Shohada-e-Islam and "Prince of Arab," directly linking JeM’s ideological line with Al-Qaeda’s legacy. He reminded the audience that following the Kandahar hijack of IC-814 in 1999, when Masood Azhar was freed from India’s Tihar prison and returned to Pakistan, it was Balakot in KPK that became his headquarters, portraying KPK as an eternal sanctuary for the mujahideen. He then recounted in detail the events following the 7 May Indian strike on JeM’s Marakaz Subhanallah, which killed members of Azhar’s family. Ilyas Kashmiri claimed that the bodies were “turned to mince” by Indian bombs, and that this incident provoked the Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to personally order GHQ to direct military commanders to attend the funerals of JeM terrorists, the Pakistan Air Force to provide overhead security, and soldiers to salute dead JeM operatives.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).