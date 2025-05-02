This approval comes as the US continues to encourage India to buy more American defence products.

The United States has approved a proposal to provide India with military equipment and support worth $131 million. This move is part of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), a branch of the US Department of Defense, has certified the sale and informed the US Congress. The sale will happen through the “foreign military sale” route and supports the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness programme – a joint initiative between India and the US, according to a report by PTI.

The DSCA stated that this sale will help strengthen the US-India strategic relationship. It will also enhance India's ability to deal with current and future threats in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia. The package includes “sea-vision” software, remote software, analytical support, and related documents and logistics support.

According to the US readout, this military aid will improve India's maritime surveillance, strategic capabilities, and analytical power. It also stressed that the sale will not affect the military balance in the region and will not harm US defence readiness.

The main contractor for the equipment and services will be Hawkeye 360, a company based in Herndon, Virginia. The US believes India can easily integrate the new equipment into its existing defence systems.

This approval comes as the US continues to encourage India to buy more American defence products. It also reflects the shared goals of both nations in maintaining peace, stability, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.

There has been no official comment yet from Indian authorities on the deal. However, the US government sees this as an important step in building stronger security ties between the two democracies.