In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to begin the development of advanced variants of the Pinaka rocket system, with much longer ranges of 120 km and 300 km. These powerful new systems are expected to be inducted into the Indian Army in the next three to five years, according to DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, as reported by the Economic Times. This new update is seen as a strategic step forward for India, especially in view of its regional challenges involving China and Pakistan. With these upgraded rockets, the Indian Army will be better prepared to respond quickly and effectively to enemy threats.

What is the Pinaka Rocket System?

The Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is a highly advanced artillery weapon system designed to destroy large enemy areas with high precision and speed. It can launch 12 rockets in one go from a fixed position, making it ideal for use in high-pressure combat situations. Known for its rapid deployment and accuracy, the system is a key part of India’s indirect firepower strategy.

DRDO Signs Technology Transfer Deal with NIBE Ltd

In another important update, DRDO recently signed a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with NIBE Limited, a Pune-based defence manufacturer. This agreement allows NIBE to develop and manufacture the Pinaka MBRL and the Battery Command Post (BCP) in India.

This move will help strengthen India’s domestic defence industry and reduce dependency on foreign imports. The Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a DRDO lab, played a key role in this partnership.

As India continues to push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the new extended-range Pinaka rocket systems are expected to give the Indian Army a major edge in future.