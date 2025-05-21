The agreement could potentially include improved access for industrial goods and certain agricultural products. It may also address the reduction of trade barriers, such as stringent quality control measures. The officials who provided this information to Bloomberg requested anonymity, as the discus

India is currently negotiating a trade agreement with the United States, which is planned to unfold in three stages. According to officials in New Delhi who spoke with Bloomberg, the goal is to finalise an interim agreement before July, when the new reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump are anticipated to take effect.

The agreement could potentially include improved access for industrial goods and certain agricultural products. It may also address the reduction of trade barriers, such as stringent quality control measures. The officials who provided this information to Bloomberg requested anonymity, as the discussions are still confidential.

The report indicates that discussions are ongoing, and it remains uncertain whether the US has agreed to the three-stage deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington for a four-day visit concluding on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance the negotiations.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal shared an image of the two leaders shaking hands, stating, "Good discussions with Secretary Howard Lutnick towards expediting the first tranche of India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement."

Indian officials informed Bloomberg that the second phase of the India-US trade deal could be a more comprehensive agreement, anticipated to be finalized between September and November. This stage may encompass 19 key areas that both nations agreed upon in April. The timing could coincide with a potential visit by US President Donald Trump to India for the Quad leaders’ summit.

The final phase of the agreement would constitute a comprehensive and complete deal, contingent upon approval from the US Congress. According to the officials, this final stage might not be concluded until next year, as reported by Bloomberg.

India was among the initial countries to commence trade discussions with the US following PM Modi's visit to the White House in February, shortly after US President Trump assumed office. Both leaders committed to expanding trade and aiming to finalize the initial phase of the deal by autumn. Since then, India has expressed interest in securing early trade advantages before the deadline.